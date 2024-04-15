🇬🇱 Air Greenland extends its sponsorship with Katuaq

The new sponsorship agreement, signed this week, marks a strengthened collaboration between Air Greenland and Katuaq, supporting both parties’ commitment to cultural life. As part of the agreement, Air Greenland has become a Tuukkaq sponsor with a support of DKK 300,000 until 2026.

In addition, the agreement has been extended to allow Katuaq to apply for travel under Air Greenland’s Ilik programme. Ilik travel offers discounts on airline tickets and is targeted at organisations and institutions working with culture, sports, schools and educational initiatives.