🇬🇱 Air Greenland extends its sponsorship with Katuaq
Air Greenland has extended its sponsorship with Katuaq until end of 2026, emphasising its ambition to be the preferred travel partner for cultural life.
The new sponsorship agreement, signed this week, marks a strengthened collaboration between Air Greenland and Katuaq, supporting both parties’ commitment to cultural life. As part of the agreement, Air Greenland has become a Tuukkaq sponsor with a support of DKK 300,000 until 2026.
In addition, the agreement has been extended to allow Katuaq to apply for travel under Air Greenland’s Ilik programme. Ilik travel offers discounts on airline tickets and is targeted at organisations and institutions working with culture, sports, schools and educational initiatives.
Katja Vahl and Ivaaq Kriegel
– For us, the partnership with Katuaq is a natural and obvious match. We share the ambition to be a facilitator of great experiences. By expanding our involvement, we want to support the great work Katuaq does to enrich the country with culture, says Katja Vahl, Head of Marketing at Air Greenland.
The director of Katuaq, Greenland’s cultural centre, Ivaaq Kriegel, is pleased with the agreement and the letter of intent, which will provide additional flexibility in terms of organising more cultural events on the coast.
– We are delighted that the good and long-standing co-operation between Air Greenland and Katuaq can continue to develop. We find it exciting that we can continue to work together to develop art and work with culture. The collaboration provides good opportunities for progress and development. We look forward to the future co-operation,” says Ivaaq Kriegel, Director of Katuaq.
Originally published on 15 April by Air Greenland.
Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.
Announcements for publication can be submitted to [email protected].