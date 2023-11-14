🇬🇧 Why is a good broadband connection so important for Orkney?

Press release from the Orkney Islands Council

A reliable and high-speed broadband connection is incredibly important in Orkney for several key reasons:

Economic Growth and Business Opportunities: In today’s interconnected world, businesses of all sizes require a robust online presence to reach customers, manage operations, and tap into global markets. With a strong broadband connection, rural businesses can expand their reach, attract customers, and explore e-commerce opportunities, thus boosting economic growth in the region.

Education and Skill Development: Access to the internet is crucial for students and learners of all ages. It enables online education, e-learning resources, and remote classes, ensuring that residents in rural areas have the same educational opportunities as those in urban centres. This also facilitates skill development and lifelong learning, which are essential in a rapidly evolving job market.

Telecommuting and Remote Work: A solid broadband connection allows individuals to work from home, providing new employment opportunities and enabling residents to contribute to companies and organisations beyond their immediate locale. This not only helps residents maintain a work-life balance but also attracts talent to rural areas.

Healthcare and Telemedicine: Telemedicine and digital health services rely on fast and stable internet connections. In rural areas, where medical facilities might be sparse, and public transport variable, reliable broadband enables remote consultations, medical data sharing, and access to health information, improving healthcare access for residents.

Social Connection and Well-being: The internet is a vital tool for social interaction, especially for individuals who may be isolated due to geographical remoteness.

Agriculture and Farming Innovation: Modern farming practices increasingly rely on technology, such as IoT devices, data analytics, and precision agriculture tools. Fast internet allows farmers to monitor their crops and livestock, optimize resource usage, and make informed decisions that lead to higher yields and sustainability.

Tourism and Marketing: Rural areas often boast unique natural beauty and cultural heritage that can attract tourists. A strong online presence, facilitated by good broadband, enables effective marketing and promotion of these assets, driving tourism and supporting local economies.

Emergency Services and Public Safety: In emergencies, timely communication is crucial. A reliable broadband connection ensures that emergency services can quickly respond, gather information, and coordinate effectively in rural areas.

In essence, good broadband connectivity empowers rural communities to participate fully in today’s digital age, fostering economic development, education, healthcare, and overall quality of life. It bridges the gap between urban and rural areas, unlocking a world of opportunities and possibilities for residents.

