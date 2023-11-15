🇬🇧 SaxaVord and HyImpulse announce launch plans

Press release from SaxaVord

SaxaVord Spaceport is planning to host a program of orbital rocket launches by HyImpulse Technologies from late 2025, it was announced today.

The German rocket launch provider has carried out an extensive series of engine tests in Shetland over the past three years.

Although HyImpulse will attempt its maiden sub-orbital launch early next year from Australia, the two companies have signed a letter of intent to conduct two sub-orbital launches from Unst from August 2024 onwards.

That will be followed by the first orbital launches from late 2025 onwards, rising to full commercial operations by 2030.

SaxaVord business development manager Robin Huber said: “HyImpulse Technologies have been an integral part of the SaxaVord journey and a fantastic supporter of our vision.

“They carried out their first tests at Scatsta in Shetland in early 2021, and have been testing and honing their technology both there and in Germany ever since.

“So we are delighted to announce that we have reached an agreement for a program that will culminate in the company having a permanent presence in Unst as it gears up towards full commercial operations.”

HyImpulse co-CEO Christian Schmierer said: “We are looking forward to working with SaxaVord and expanding our operation in the UK for the work on propulsion development and testing, rocket structures and ground infrastructure in the coming months.”

HyImpulse CEO Mario Kobald added: “The Shetland Isles and SaxaVord Spaceport are an integral part of HyImpulse’s journey to space. We have been in close collaboration with SaxaVord since 2021 and have been doing our flight motors qualification testing also on the islands. We are looking forward to carrying out our first orbital rocket launches from SaxaVord Spaceport.”

HyImpulse is a launch services provider based in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. Founded with the goal to revolutionise access to space, HyImpulse’s sounding rocket SR75 and small launcher SL1 are powered by unique and proprietary hybrid propulsion systems. This disruptive technology enables HyImpulse to offer affordable, frequent, responsive, and safe access to space for small satellites and spacecrafts. SL1 has a payload capacity of 400 kg to a 500 km SSO.

For more information about HyImpulse Technologies and its products, please visit HYIMPULSE TECHNOLOGIES www.hyimpulse.de

Originally published on 15 November by SaxaVord.

