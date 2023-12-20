🇬🇧 Register now for our innovation call webinar—Friday January 12 2024

EMEC is hosting a webinar on Friday 12 January 2024 at 1200 to give prospective applicants and sponsors an overview of the Offshore Wind R&I Programme and answer questions about the open innovation call.

Register for this free webinar on Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6617019878133/WN_FfP2FFZeReW6GzzwSHZQJQ

The Offshore Wind R&I Programme is being delivered by EMEC and sponsored by the West of Orkney Windfarm. The Programme is exploring ways to overcome specific technical challenges in offshore wind and to embed the economic benefits in the north of Scotland.

A series of innovation calls will address different challenge areas facing the West of Orkney Windfarm, spanning metocean, installation, logistics, and operations and maintenance (O&M).

The first in a series of innovation calls has opened for applications, with up to £300,000 available to projects.

The first innovation call is looking for solutions that address at least one of the following challenges:

• Understanding metocean conditions at and en-route to the West of Orkney Windfarm site, to inform decision making on installation and O&M activities.

• Design for short weather window installations to maximise opportunities for efficient installation within short weather windows.

The innovation call will close at 1pm, Monday 12 February 2024.

Agenda:

R&I Programme overview

Challenge areas

Innovation call

How to apply

Become a sponsor

Q&A

Originally published on 20 December by Offshore Wind R&I Programme.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.