🇬🇧 Nova innovation 4MW tidal array bound for EMEC

Press release from the European Marine Energy Centre

Nova Innovation has won EU funding for a 4 MW, 16 turbine, tidal energy farm that will be home to the largest number of tidal turbines anywhere in the world.

The tidal energy array will be deployed at the European Marine Energy Centre’s (EMEC’s) Fall of Warness tidal test site in Orkney, Scotland.

Nova will lead a pan-European consortium that will kick-start mass manufacturing of turbines in the tidal industry at Nova’s headquarters in Edinburgh. The SEASTAR project partners include EMEC, Ocean Energy Europe, Leask Marine, Wood Group, SKF, DLA Piper, Renewable Risk Advisers, Primo Marine, Wave Venture and environmental consultants, Nature Positive.

The flagship project is funded by the EU’s Horizon Europe programme – dedicated to fostering innovation and technology. The trailblazing project, unveiled at COP28, opens the next exciting chapter of Nova’s story and marks a crucial step in unlocking a new global source of renewable energy in the battle against climate change. As well as pioneering a green marine energy revolution, SEASTAR will also catalyse the creation of high-quality green jobs and enhances Europe’s position as a global frontrunner in the marine energy supply chain.

Scotland’s First Minister, Humza Yousaf, added:

“Scotland is a world leader in marine renewable energy as a result of consistent and committed support from the Scottish Government together with the expertise, investment and innovation of the industry. Nova’s project at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney will accelerate the development of a new industry and helps to show how Scottish ingenuity is helping us to capture the immense potential of renewable energy from our seas and oceans.”

The SEASTAR project builds on the achievements of Nova’s Shetland Tidal Array (the world’s first offshore tidal array) which has been reliably powering homes, businesses, and the Shetland grid since 2016. During this time, Nova enhanced its technology and slashed the cost of tidal energy by 40%.

Simon Forrest, Chief Executive of Nova Innovation, said:

“This is a huge win for Nova and a huge vote of confidence for the tidal energy sector. To be awarded the EU’s flagship tidal energy project with turbines made and deployed here in Scotland, using a pan-European supply chain, is testament to our track record of success. The SEASTAR project will see more turbines installed than all other current deployments worldwide combined. This will enable Nova to start mass manufacturing, deploy at scale and continue to drive down the cost of tidal energy.”

Matthew Finn, Commercial Director at EMEC said:

“We’re really looking forward to working with the Nova Innovation team to help bring their tidal array to Orkney. Scaling up to array deployments is crucial for achieving economies of scales and reducing the cost of tidal energy. The SEASTAR project is a vital next step towards tidal energy commercialising and marks an exciting progression for EMEC as we see a transition from individual prototype testing to multi-device demonstrations.”

The UK is surrounded by tidal energy that could meet 11% of current electricity demand, whilst the global ocean energy market is forecast to be worth €145 billion by 2050.

Tidal energy offers many unique advantages. The tide can be accurately predicted days, months and even years ahead, enhancing energy security and providing a reliable source of renewable energy in the fight against climate change.

Originally published on 29 November by the European Marine Energy Centre.

