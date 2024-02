🇬🇧 An Online Briefing Ahead of IMO Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR 11)

Date: Tuesday 13 February 2024 Time: 16:00 UTC, 17:00 CET, 11:00 EST. Check your time zone here. Length: 45 mins Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_VPM- 1MYvQL-FfUpwNO8AFA Join the Clean Arctic Alliance for a briefing ahead of the IMO’s Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR 11), taking place at the International Maritime Organization (IMO), London, 19-23 February. Learn about the environmental issues on PPR11’s agenda such as black carbon, scrubbers, HFO, sewage, plastics, and what the Clean Arctic Alliance and its members are calling for this 11th session of PPR. The 45 minute briefing will include a Q&A session. Speakers: Bill Hemmings – Advisor – Clean Arctic Alliance

Eelco Leemans – Technical Advisor – Clean Arctic Alliance

Andrew Dumbrille – Strategic and Technical Advisor – Clean Arctic Alliance

Sarah Bobbe – Senior Arctic Programme Manager – Ocean Conservancy

Speaker from Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) – TBC

Moderator: Sian Prior – Lead Advisor & Moderator – Clean Arctic Alliance Register here

Originally published on 5 February by Clean Arctic Alliance.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.