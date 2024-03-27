🇫🇴 🇮🇸 13th international Seaweed Conference

1

Seagriculture EU 2024: Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 18 – 20 June 2024

The Seagriculture EU conference has built up a reputation as the leading seaweed conference for Europe. Seagriculture EU 2024 is taking place in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands from 18 – 20 June 2024.

The theme of Seagriculture EU 2024, Bridging Continents, transcends borders and oceans to unite seaweed enthusiasts from diverse corners of the world. We’ll delve deep into the global landscape of seaweed cultivation, harvesting, and innovation, learning from the unique experiences and perspectives of experts and enthusiasts from various countries and continents. Get ready to build connections, share insights, and uncover the potential of seaweed on a global scale. Seagriculture EU 2024 is where the world of seaweed meets, exchanges, and thrives. Find out more about the conference program: https://seagriculture.eu/conference-program-2024/

Don’t miss out and join the exclusive site visit during Seagriculture EU 2024! The site visit is a full day trip to Ocean Rainforest and will take place on 18th June. Embark on a breathtaking boat journey to explore the cultivation site of Ocean Rainforest. Witness their innovative processing plant and experience a scenic drive on the Faroe Islands. Seagriculture EU 2024 is a Limited Edition as there is only a limited number of places for the site visit available. Register now at www.seagriculture.eu

Originally published on 22 March by Iceland Ocean Cluster.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.