🇫🇮 Yrityspalvelut Suomi: a free marketing platform for B2B companies in the Oulu region

Yrityspalvelut Suomi is a new kind of platform that connects companies that need services and companies that offer those services in the same place. The free platform is designed especially for B2B companies that are in search of an efficient way to find the services they need and, at the same time, market their own services to potential customers.

B2B companies in the Oulu area will be the first in Finland to use the Yrityspalvelut Suomi platform. Later on, the service will expand to other areas.

The service includes:

Free marketing channel: the platform is cost-effective, especially for small and medium-sized companies. It also offers analytics to monitor the demand for services.

Search function for services: companies will be easily able to search for and compare the services they need. The comparison, favourites, and review functions make finding and choosing the services simple.

Communication and evaluation: the platform enables direct communication between companies, and reviews of services, increasing trust and helping in informed decision-making.

Extensive language support: the service supports Finnish, Swedish, and English, which expands the companies’ abilities to reach customers and partners who speak different languages.

Registering on the platform is simple: the company representative must provide an email address, create a password and confirm the username. After this, the company’s information and services can be added in a guided manner. The company profile is published on the platform when the company information has been saved and the administrator of the Oulu region has approved it. You can read more about the process on the platform’s website (Finnish, Swedish, and English) and on BusinessOulu’s website (in Finnish).

Yrityspalvelut Suomi supports the growth of B2B companies and makes finding and comparing services more efficient. The platform is designed to make everyday life easier and for companies to bring added value to both service providers and searchers.

Contact persons

Janne Kärkkäinen

[email protected]

040 596 6838

Hannu Hiltunen

[email protected]

044 703 1394

Originally published on 30 November by Oulu Health.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.