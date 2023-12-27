🇫🇮 Yanfeng and TactoTek® Partner to Enhance Future Vehicle Interior Applications

Press release from TactoTek

20

Yanfeng expands portfolio for advanced lighting solutions

Yanfeng and TactoTek® partner to enhance future vehicle interior applications

Neuss, Germany and Oulu, Finland – 21 December 2023. Yanfeng, a leading global automotive supplier, and TactoTek, a pioneer and leader in smart surface technologies, will collaborate on the development of highly integrated Human Machine Interface (HMI) solutions for future Smart Cabin applications. The goal of this partnership is to combine advanced lighting, user interfaces, as well as various decorative trim with a deeply integrated product approach that enables exceptional design flexibility.

Yanfeng has made the strategic decision to integrate TactoTek’s Injection Molded Structural Electronics (IMSE®) portfolio as a technological layer in its worldwide Smart Cabin business. The intention is to enhance the overall user experience by offering advanced lighting features and introducing new functional elements like HMI, haptic feedback, and display integration.

This approach enables Yanfeng to align with emerging automotive industry trends, including autonomous driving, and addresses non-driving related tasks (NDRTs), thereby shaping the future of Smart Cabins and redefining the driving experience.

This collaboration strives to create a unique in-vehicle user experience by accelerating seamless lighting integration into all surfaces of future vehicle interiors. The IMSE technology offers fresh, unique design and styling principles for slim, compact configurations and unconventional shapes.

“The partnership with TactoTek is a great addition to support our global technology portfolio for future Smart Cabin applications and is designed for long-term engagement. Together we can offer innovative and integrated lighting solutions tailored to our customers’ needs in the automotive industry,” said Patrick Nebout, Chief Technology Officer at Yanfeng Technology. “By combining our expertise, we can accelerate design and development activities, providing advantages for our customers along the entire value chain.”

“Yanfeng’s leading role in the industry is crucial to the rapid transformation of the automotive sector. With our IMSE technology platform, we aim for this partnership to seamlessly merge the visual appeal, tactile experience, and functionality of vehicle interiors. Together, we are creating experiences for the end user that go beyond pure functionality – they are emotionally engaging, and define the essence of future mobility,” said Dr. Thomas Vetter, Senior Vice President of Global Automotive at TactoTek.

Media Contacts

Yanfeng International

Jagenbergstraße 1

41468 Neuss

Astrid Schafmeister

Tel.: +49 2131 609-3028

E-Mail: [email protected]

TactoTek

‍Karthikesh Raju

SVP Product Management and Marketing

Tel. +358401988745

E-Mail: [email protected]‍

About Yanfeng‍

Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, focusing on interior, exterior, seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety, and is exploring new business actively. Yanfeng has more than 240 locations and approximately 57,000 employees worldwide. The technical team of 4,100 experts is in 12 R&D centers and other regional offices, with complete capabilities including engineering & software development, styling, and test validation. Focusing on smart cabin and lightweight technology, Yanfeng supports automakers to explore future mobility and provide leading cabin solutions.

For more information, please visit www.yanfeng.com.

About TactoTek‍

TactoTek Oy (Oulu, Finland), is the world leader in developing and licensing injection-molded smart structure technologies. Automotive, aviation, connected home, industrial control and medical brands use TactoTek innovations to create next-generation user experiences that are compelling, differentiated, and more sustainable. Designers use TactoTek IP to integrate circuits and components directly into plastic parts, transforming conventional structures into smart interactive surfaces. TactoTek licenses its intellectual property, including over 220 patents and critical know-how developed over a decade of intensive R&D and quality testing, to global manufacturers who use reliable, standardized manufacturing processes to produce curved-shape and conformal electronics. Learn more at www.tactotek.com

Originally published on 21 December by TactoTek.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.