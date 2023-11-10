🇫🇮 Unlocking the Future of Voice AI on ICTOulu’s Technology Podcast – DeepTech Leads Oulu

Press release from Creoir

58

Creoir recently had the honor of talking about Voice AI on ICTOulu’s DeepTech Leads technology podcast. In the fast-evolving world of technology, staying at the forefront of innovation is crucial. This opportunity allowed us to share our expertise and insights into the exciting realm of voice-powered artificial intelligence and human-machine interaction.

Creoir is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with Voice AI. Our team of experts specializes in developing a cutting-edge voice solution EdgeVUI™ that harnesses the power of accurate voice recognition, and Text-to-Speech solutions. These technologies are transforming the way we interact with our devices, making them more intuitive, intelligent, and user-friendly.

Discovering the Future of Technology with Voice AI

On this technology podcast, we delved deep into Voice AI. We discussed the latest trends, shared success stories, and explored the potential applications of this transformative technology. Our CEO, Antti Lilja, provided valuable insights that shed light on the future of Voice AI and how it is set to revolutionize industries such as smart home automation, medical devices, industrial automation, and more.

Our participation in ICTOulu’s DeepTech Leads technology podcast was a fantastic opportunity to showcase our commitment to the world of Voice AI. We invite you to explore the podcast episode to gain a deeper understanding of this exciting technology and how it’s poised to revolutionize how we interact with our devices. Stay tuned for more exciting developments from Creoir as we continue to lead the way in Voice AI innovation.

In the video below, you can watch and listen to the whole podcast episode.

Originally published on 6 November by Creoir.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.