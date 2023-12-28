🇫🇮 University of Oulu is in the PATLIB network to share information on intellectual property rights

🇫🇮 University of Oulu is in the PATLIB network to share information on intellectual property rights

Press release from the University of Oulu Innovation Centre

2

The University of Oulu is part of the PATLIB network maintained by the European Patent Office (EPO). The network consists of approximately 340 patent information centers from various European countries. PATLIB centers were established to provide local access to patent information and related topics for information seekers.

The network offers practical assistance in various matters related to patents and other intellectual property rights. The service is specifically targeted towards small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), individual inventors, and university staff and students.

At the University of Oulu, the contact person in the network is Maarit Jokela, Innovation Manager from the Innovation Centre. Training and guidance related to intellectual property rights, such as patents, trademarks, and copyrights, are available for both university staff and students.

The coordination of the Finnish PATLIB network is done by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office (PRH). The network includes various stakeholders such as universities, businesses, and public entities.

More information:

https://www.prh.fi/en/patentit/patentlibrary/patlib_network.html

https://www.epo.org/en/searching-for-patents/helpful-resources/patlib

Originally published on 20 December by the University of Oulu Innovation Centre.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.