🇫🇮 University of Oulu and Lapland University of Applied Science Research Enhance Connectivity Understanding in Arctic Regions

🇫🇮 University of Oulu and Lapland University of Applied Science Research Enhance Connectivity Understanding in Arctic Regions

Press release from 6G Flagship

17

A recent field study by researchers from the University of Oulu and Lapland University of Applied Science, conducted from December 11 to 15, 2023, in the Ivalo and Inari regions, focused on understanding local connectivity issues. The team interviewed residents, uncovering problems like variable internet quality and voice call disruptions affecting areas such as remote education and work processes.

A notable part of this research was the testing of the Starlink system in these regions. The observed downlink/uplink rates of 147/19 Mbps and 179/31 Mbps in two different locations highlight Starlink’s capacity to enhance connectivity in remote Arctic environments.

”Our interviews showed that the digital divide is still a reality in Finland. We must invent how 6G could finally help to solve the problem,” comments Adjunct Professor Harri Saarnisaari, a lead researcher on the project.

This exploration is vital in addressing the unique technological needs of communities in the Arctic Regions and plays a role in the development of more efficient and reliable 6G networks in challenging terrains.

Originally published on 20 December by 6G Flagship.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.