🇫🇮 The EIC Accelerator funding programme offers support for startups and SMEs

Press release from Oulu Health

37

The EIC Accelerator is a funding programme under Horizon Europe that offers support to startups and SMEs that have an innovative, game-changing product, service or business model that could create new markets or disrupt existing ones in Europe and even worldwide, have the ambition and commitment to scale up, and are looking for substantial funding.

Participating startups and SMEs can get up to €2.5 million in grants, up to €15 million in equity investments, coaching & mentoring, and networking. The programme also grants access to a range of tailor-made Business Acceleration Services (BAS) for beneficiaries to leverage investments, with access to global partners, access to coaches, mentors, expertise, and training, and access to an innovation ecosystem.

The applications are open for startups and SMEs, individuals intending to launch an SME and small mid-caps. The EIC welcomes applications from innovators in all EU Member States and countries associated with the Horizon Europe programme. It particularly welcomes applications from startups and SMEs with female CEOs. You can find detailed information about applications through the EIC Accelerator website.

Originally published on 30 November by Oulu Health.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.