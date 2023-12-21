🇫🇮 The City of Oulu promotes circular economy with the support of EU

Press release from the City of Oulu

The City of Oulu takes part in the European Union’s Let’s Go Circular! action plan. The goal is to promote cities’ transition to a circular economy. The project will last until the end of 2025.

The City of Oulu is participating in the European Union’s Let’s Go Circular! action planning network. The goal is to promote cities’ transition to a circular economy with the support and expertise of the LGC! action planning network. Oulu’s goal is to renew the city’s Circular Economy Roadmap from 2021 by utilizing knowledge and peer of the network. In addition to the different organizations and public utilities of the City of Oulu, stakeholders in the action plan include Oulu Innovation Alliance, The University of Oulu and Oulu University of Applied Sciences.

The action plan is hosted by the City of Munich. In addition to Oulu, other cities involved include Cluj-Napoca (Romania), Corfu (Greece), Granada (Spain), Malmö (Sweden), Riga (Latvia), Tirana (Albania) and Guimarães and Lisbon (Portugal). The project will last until the end of 2025. The total budget for the project is 850 000 euros. The budget for Oulu is 87 700 euros, with 70 percent of the funding coming from the EU.

For more information, please visit the website of the action plan.

Further details

Circular Economy Specialist

Petteri Tuuttila

040 353 9368

[email protected]

Originally published on 23 November by the City of Oulu.

