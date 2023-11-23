🇫🇮 Study proposes strategies for low-carbon fuel adoption in port environments

P2X Solutions has published a study proposing considerations and strategies for safe and commercially viable introduction of e-fuels in the maritime sector of the Baltic Sea region. The study focused on the safety regulation and permitting of future fuels such as green hydrogen, e-methane, e-methanol and e-ammonia in port environments. The objective is to promote the introduction of e-fuels for bunkering, distribution, and consumption in port vehicles.

The publication of the study marks the conclusion of P2X Solutions’ SH 2 ORE II project, which received a funding of EUR 60,000 from Ålandsbanken’s Baltic Sea Project and was carried out in cooperation with Gaia Consulting.

“The FuelEU Maritime initiative drives wider use of low-carbon fuels, and EU emission trading system will be extended to maritime transport. The customers of ship operators are also demanding lower emissions. However, low-carbon fuel solutions are currently very limited due to lack of infrastructure and ship engine solutions, as well as unclear safety regulations,” explains Herkko Plit, CEO of P2X Solutions.

“Under pressure of cutting emissions, ship operators must very soon make long-term investments regarding their future fuel choices. We believe that e-fuels derived from hydrogen, such as e-methane, e-methanol and e-ammonia can provide a long-term solution for emissions reductions in marine traffic,” Plit continues.

According to the SH 2 ORE II study, large-scale introduction of maritime e-fuels requires clarification of authority roles and creation of national guidelines for bunkering and loading of fuels. The most pressing question for all parties at the moment is fuel selection – each fuel requires different technological solutions in the whole chain.

Different perspectives require different thinking from fuel suppliers, producers, shipping companies, ports, authorities, and operating environments.

“Fuel suppliers and producers must establish and maintain supply chains while determining suitable bunkering locations. Shipping companies need to make long-term economic decisions and identify optimal bunkering sites. Ports must ensure safety and attractiveness while decarbonizing machinery, and authorities must ensure sufficient safety levels, land use, and smooth operations within the operating environment,” Plit concludes.

The SH 2 ORE II project was a follow-up to the SH 2 ORE I project, carried out by P2X Solutions in 2022, in which the company focused on the creation of low-carbon fuel value chains in the Baltic Sea region, as well as on assessing the production potential and safety of the fuels.

Originally published on 23 November by BotH2nia.

