🇫🇮 Steady Energy is among ”the ten most promising start ups in Finland”!

Written by Lauri Muranen Published on February 2, 2024

External news

Steady Energy has been nominated as one of the ten most promising start ups in Finland.

“Founded in 2023, Steady Energy is on a mission of redefining the energy landscape and advancing the nuclear industry towards a sustainable future. This Rauma-based startup aims to introduce zero-emission heating plants to the market by 2030, with a focus on the LDR-50 nuclear reactor. The company has secured €2 million in funding to reshape energy generation.”

Originally published on 2 February by Steady Energy.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.