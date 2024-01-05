🇫🇮 Sigga-Marja Magga appointed Director of the Giellagas Institute

University Lecturer Sigga-Marja Magga has been appointed Director of the Giellagas Institute at the University of Oulu as of 1 January 2024.

Magga succeeds Anni-Siiri Länsman, who was the director of the institute from 2005 to 2023 and retires on 1 February 2024.

Sigga-Marja Magga has been a university lecturer in Sámi culture at the University of Oulu since 2023. She received her Ph.D. at the University of Oulu in 2018.

The Giellagas Institute was founded in 2001 and since then the Institute has had a national responsibility, as indicated by the Ministry of Education, to organize and promote the highest education and research in Sámi language and Sámi culture in Finland. Since 2004, the Giellagas Institute has operated as a separate unit of the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Oulu.