Researchers receive up-to-date information on Business Finland's financing instruments

Press release from Oulu University Innovation Centre

The last Business Finland financing info sessions of the year provided researchers at the University of Oulu with a comprehensive package of instruments available for funding applications.

“Business Finland’s goal is to fund projects that have novelty value and a significant impact on export business,” emphasized Maarit Kokko from Business Finland. Projects can also leverage investments and research and development activities.

Different instruments are intended for projects at various stages of maturity, mainly aimed at business cooperation or establishing a company. Applicants should contact Business Finland and the University Innovation Centre experts as early as possible.

Funding programs showcased

Business Finland funds research with various financing programs. There are currently five programs that have just started or are about to start: Quantum Computing, Flexible Energy Structure, Circularizing Industrial Material Flows, One Health, and Digital Resilience.

Innovation cooperation at Business Finland is currently carried out by six people in different countries, responsible for China (2 people), Japan and South Korea, India, and the United States. Their task is to help companies and research institutions create cooperation opportunities. In the target countries, these individuals also assist in finding contacts. Matt Aistrich presented the innovation cooperation being done in the United States.

“For some time now, a program has been underway to align Finnish and US financing instruments to facilitate more flexible cooperation. We are in the very final stages of launching the program, but not all negotiable points have been clarified yet. More information will be announced shortly,” says Matt Aistrich.

Sharing experiences

Two researchers of University of Oulu, Henrikki Liimatainen and Juha Heiskanen, participated in the info sessions organized by the University Innovation Centre, sharing their project’s application process and consortium formation. Representatives of funded projects have excellent information to share to ensure the smooth progress of the application process.

Coming in January

The Business Finland Champions Awards will be held on January 17, 2024. It will celebrate all the University of Oulu projects and researchers who have received Business Finland funding during the year 2023.

Welcome to those interested in Business Finland funding to come and listen and discuss. Business Finland staff, representatives of funded projects, and Innovation Center experts will be present. If you have any questions about Business Finland funding, do not hesitate to contact the University Innovation Centre experts.

Text: Maria Juurikka

Photo: Vilma Lehto

Originally published on 4 December by Oulu University Innovation Centre.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.