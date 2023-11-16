🇫🇮 Profilence wins 2023 European informa tech automotive awards

Press release from Business Oulu

15

Winners honoured 15th November at AutoTech: Europe in Berlin, Germany.

Berlin, Germany, 16th November 2023 – Profilence wins European Software Innovation of the Year at European Informa Tech Automotive Awards 2023.

AutoTech: Europe, powered by TU-Automotive and WardsAuto, honoured all winners of the European Informa Tech Automotive Awards 2023 at an exclusive ceremony on November 15th. Celebrating AutoTech innovation across Europe, the European Informa Tech Automotive Awards comprises of 6 categories, recognising individuals, companies, and products disrupting the automotive industry.

Informa Tech has acknowledged Profilence’s groundbreaking work in the automotive domain. The European Software Innovator of the Year Award is a testament to the company’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the software QA landscape and how the quality of complex software systems can be analyzed in a rapid, cost-efficient way as a SaaS service.

What sets this award apart is the rigorous evaluation process conducted by a distinguished jury of industry experts across the automotive value chain. These seasoned professionals brought their wealth of experience and knowledge to carefully assess the nominees, with a key criterion being that the company’s solution must already be on the market and actively used by OEMs. This requirement underscores Profilence’s tangible impact on the industry and the practical applicability of its innovative QA solutions.

“We are honoured and thrilled to receive the European Software Innovator of the Year Award from Informa Tech and would like to thank the jury for this recognition,” said Tero Aaltonen, Chief Business Development Officer of Profilence. “The automotive sector is undergoing a massive transition with the volume and complexity of software increasing rapidly, and ensuring the long-term stability and performance of these intricate systems has become paramount. Our team at Profilence is dedicated to addressing these challenges and contributing to advancing software quality in the automotive industry.”

All of the 2023 winners were honoured during the European Informa Tech Automotive Awards ceremony on 15th November at AutoTech: Europe. Learn more about the event by visiting https://wardsauto.informa.com/autotech-europe/.

About Profilence

Profilence is the leader in advanced software quality analytics for automotive, medical, and smart devices. Its solutions analyze the long-term stability and performance of software in customer products and are available as SaaS services. Based in Finland and helping customers shift left

worldwide, their patented QA Suite and expertise have accelerated the development of dozens of products and prevented critical software issues from reaching end users. For more information and registration for the company newsletter, please visit www.profilence.com.

About AutoTech: Europe

AutoTech: Europe focuses on bringing decision-makers in the auto industry together to collaborate and find new business models to stay competitive. The event will explore various topics such as software defined vehicles, consumer-focused revenue streams, connectivity, electrification,

sustainability, user experience, AI, and mobility-as-a-service. Learn more and register for AutoTech: Europe by visiting https://wardsauto.informa.com/autotech-europe/.

Media contact:

Tero Aaltonen

Chief Business Development Officer

[email protected]

+358 44 255 3454