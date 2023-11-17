🇫🇮 Our 6G researchers have established their place among the world’s most cited researchers

Press release from 6G Flagship

22

Professor Mehdi Bennis and professor Tarik Taleb, from the 6G Flagship University of Oulu, received again truly significant recognition as they were named Highly Cited Researchers 2023 in the annual listing of the world’s most influential researchers based on publication data in the Web of Science. Both experts have a key role in the 6G research at the University of Oulu.

Mehdi Bennis is a professor at the Centre for Wireless Communications, University of Oulu, Finland and head of the intelligent connectivity and networks/systems group ICON. He has published over 200 research papers in international conferences, journals and book chapters. His research group focuses on radio resource management, heterogeneous networks, game theory, distributed AI in 5G/6G networks, machine learning in 5G networks, and beyond towards 6G.

Tarik Taleb is a professor at the Centre for Wireless Communications. He is the founder and director of the MOSA!C Lab. Between 2014 and 2021, he was a professor at the Aalto University, Finland. Professor Taleb’s research interests lie in the field of telco cloud, network softwarization and network slicing, AI-based software-defined security, immersive communications, mobile multimedia streaming, and next-generation mobile networking.

Each year Clarivate identifies the world’s most influential researchers. The list comprises the select few whom their peers have most frequently cited over the last decade. Since 2001, the Highly Cited Researchers list has identified the true pioneers in their fields over the last decade, demonstrated by the production of multiple highly-cited papers that rank in the top 1% by citations for field and year in the Web of Science, Clarivate defines on its website. Of the world’s scientists and social scientists, Highly Cited Researchers truly are one in 1000.

