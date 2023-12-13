The event is produced by BusinessOulu, the business development organisation of City of Oulu, in cooperation with Oulu Automotive Cluster.

NortH2 Research Day – H2FUTURE Kick off event launches the Nordic Hydrogen Week Oulu 13-15 February 2024.

Northern Power business forum, on 14 February 2024, presents the current state of hydrogen economy for companies and decision-makers, focusing on the utilisation of hydrogen in mobility, logistics, industry, and property management. The hydrogen fleet expo will facilitate the discussions during the networking breaks. The event is produced by BusinessOulu, the business development organisation of City of Oulu, in cooperation with Oulu Automotive Cluster.

BotH2nia Goes Oulu Region Field Tour takes place on 15 February 2024.

Research Day: 13 February from 9.00 – 16.10

NortH2 – H2FUTURE Kick off, organized by the University of Oulu

Place: Saalasti Hall, University of Oulu (Pentti Kaiteran katu 1, 90570 Oulu)

9:00-9:10 Welcoming words

Rector Jouko Niinimäki, University of Oulu

9:10–9:30 Hydrogen research at the University of Oulu and H2FINLAND

Prof. Marko Huttula, Head of Nano and Molecular Systems Research Unit, University of Oulu

9:30–9:50 H2 in Catalysis

9:50–10:20 Coffee is served

10:20–10:50 International professor talk

10:50–11:10 H2 in Theoretical Material Physics

H2FUTURE Tenure Track Assoc. Prof. Matti Silveri

11:10–12:10 Lunch

12:10–12:40 International professors

12:40–13:00 H2 in Materials Science of Steel

H2FUTURE Tenure Track Asist. Prof. Lawrence Cho

13:00–13:30 International professors

Prof. Claire Davis

13:30–14:00 Coffee is served

14:00–14:20 H2 in Reduction Metallurgy Chemistry

14:20–14:50 International professors: ‘Metallurgical mechanisms behind sustainable steel production’

Prof. Dr. Dierk Raabe, Managing Director, Max-Planck-Institut fuer Eisenforschung GmbH

14:50–15:10 Green electrification, hydrogen and products-research in Finland and Finland’s strengths

Petteri Laaksonen, Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology

15:10–15:40 Intersectoral collaboration in R&D in H2 scene

Sami Repo, Tampere University

15:40–16:10 H2ESIN

Cecilia Wallmark, Luleå University of Technology, Online

REGISTER to NortH2 – H2FUTURE Kick off on their website

Business Day: 14 February from 10.00 – 17.00

Northern Power, organized by BusinessOulu in cooperation with Oulu Automotive Cluster

Place: Tullisali, Tyrnäväntie 16, 90400 Oulu

Morning session

8.30–10.00 Morning coffee and networking.

Hydrogen fleet expo

10.00 Welcome to Northern Power!

Mr. Janne Hietaniemi, Key Account Director, Industry and Cleantech, BusinessOulu

10.05 Mr. Riku Huttunen, Director General, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland

10.25 Green Hydrogen for hard-to-abate industries

Ms. Carina Krastel, Managing Director, EIT Inno Energy

10.45 Green Hydrogen Business – solutions to make it sustainable.

Mr. Sami Pelkonen, EVP Green Hydrogen, Andritz AG

11.00 Hycamite — Clean Hydrogen Production by Methane Splitting.

Ms. Laura Rahikka, Founder, CEO, Hycamite TCD Technologies

11.20 Green Hydrogen investments

Mr. Herkko Plit, CEO, P2X Solutions

11.45–13.15 Lunch and networking. Hydrogen fleet expo.

Afternoon session

13.15 Ms. Sara Kärki, Senior Vice President, Gasgrid Vetyverkot Ltd.

13.35 Ms. Heidi Bergman, Head of Investment Projects, Renewable Hydrogen at Neste.

13.55 Commentary, TBC

14.15 Keynote from event partner / use case

14.45 Coffee break and networking. Hydrogen fleet expo.

15.15 Hydrogen in real estate development.

Mr. Teemu Oksanen, Partner, Aalto Development

Mr. Joakim Berg, CTO, Gen H Ltd

15.30 Hydrogen powering persistent aerial monitoring, Kelluu

15.45 The role of education in hydrogen ecosystems

Mr. Michael Dietrich, Founder and General Manager, leXsolar GmbH

16.15 Wrapping up the day. Networking and hydrogen fleet expo.

17.00 End of the event

Are you looking for business partners or investment options in green industry? Business Oulu is happy to tailor B2B-program for companies and investors, and you can join B2B matchmaking organised by Enterprise Europe Network. For more information, please contact [email protected] or [email protected]

REGISTER to Northern Power by 7 February 2024

More practical information about the event at Northern Power’s website

Field Tour Day: 15 February from 8.30 – 17.30

BotH2nia Goes Oulu Region Field Tour, organized by BotH2nia

Start of tour: Tullisali, Tyrnäväntie 16, 90400 Oulu

Site visits planned to Raahe / SSAB, Utajärvi and Oulu

Registering opens in January on this website.