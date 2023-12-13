🇫🇮 Nordic Hydrogen Week
The event is produced by BusinessOulu, the business development organisation of City of Oulu, in cooperation with Oulu Automotive Cluster.
NortH2 Research Day – H2FUTURE Kick off event launches the Nordic Hydrogen Week Oulu 13-15 February 2024.
Northern Power business forum, on 14 February 2024, presents the current state of hydrogen economy for companies and decision-makers, focusing on the utilisation of hydrogen in mobility, logistics, industry, and property management. The hydrogen fleet expo will facilitate the discussions during the networking breaks. The event is produced by BusinessOulu, the business development organisation of City of Oulu, in cooperation with Oulu Automotive Cluster.
BotH2nia Goes Oulu Region Field Tour takes place on 15 February 2024.
Research Day: 13 February from 9.00 – 16.10
NortH2 – H2FUTURE Kick off, organized by the University of Oulu
Place: Saalasti Hall, University of Oulu (Pentti Kaiteran katu 1, 90570 Oulu)
9:00-9:10 Welcoming words
Rector Jouko Niinimäki, University of Oulu
9:10–9:30 Hydrogen research at the University of Oulu and H2FINLAND
Prof. Marko Huttula, Head of Nano and Molecular Systems Research Unit, University of Oulu
9:30–9:50 H2 in Catalysis
9:50–10:20 Coffee is served
10:20–10:50 International professor talk
10:50–11:10 H2 in Theoretical Material Physics
H2FUTURE Tenure Track Assoc. Prof. Matti Silveri
11:10–12:10 Lunch
12:10–12:40 International professors
12:40–13:00 H2 in Materials Science of Steel
H2FUTURE Tenure Track Asist. Prof. Lawrence Cho
13:00–13:30 International professors
Prof. Claire Davis
13:30–14:00 Coffee is served
14:00–14:20 H2 in Reduction Metallurgy Chemistry
14:20–14:50 International professors: ‘Metallurgical mechanisms behind sustainable steel production’
Prof. Dr. Dierk Raabe, Managing Director, Max-Planck-Institut fuer Eisenforschung GmbH
14:50–15:10 Green electrification, hydrogen and products-research in Finland and Finland’s strengths
Petteri Laaksonen, Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology
15:10–15:40 Intersectoral collaboration in R&D in H2 scene
Sami Repo, Tampere University
15:40–16:10 H2ESIN
Cecilia Wallmark, Luleå University of Technology, Online
REGISTER to NortH2 – H2FUTURE Kick off on their website
Business Day: 14 February from 10.00 – 17.00
Northern Power, organized by BusinessOulu in cooperation with Oulu Automotive Cluster
Place: Tullisali, Tyrnäväntie 16, 90400 Oulu
Morning session
8.30–10.00 Morning coffee and networking.
Hydrogen fleet expo
10.00 Welcome to Northern Power!
Mr. Janne Hietaniemi, Key Account Director, Industry and Cleantech, BusinessOulu
10.05 Mr. Riku Huttunen, Director General, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland
10.25 Green Hydrogen for hard-to-abate industries
Ms. Carina Krastel, Managing Director, EIT Inno Energy
10.45 Green Hydrogen Business – solutions to make it sustainable.
Mr. Sami Pelkonen, EVP Green Hydrogen, Andritz AG
11.00 Hycamite — Clean Hydrogen Production by Methane Splitting.
Ms. Laura Rahikka, Founder, CEO, Hycamite TCD Technologies
11.20 Green Hydrogen investments
Mr. Herkko Plit, CEO, P2X Solutions
11.45–13.15 Lunch and networking. Hydrogen fleet expo.
Afternoon session
13.15 Ms. Sara Kärki, Senior Vice President, Gasgrid Vetyverkot Ltd.
13.35 Ms. Heidi Bergman, Head of Investment Projects, Renewable Hydrogen at Neste.
13.55 Commentary, TBC
14.15 Keynote from event partner / use case
14.45 Coffee break and networking. Hydrogen fleet expo.
15.15 Hydrogen in real estate development.
Mr. Teemu Oksanen, Partner, Aalto Development
Mr. Joakim Berg, CTO, Gen H Ltd
15.30 Hydrogen powering persistent aerial monitoring, Kelluu
15.45 The role of education in hydrogen ecosystems
Mr. Michael Dietrich, Founder and General Manager, leXsolar GmbH
16.15 Wrapping up the day. Networking and hydrogen fleet expo.
17.00 End of the event
Are you looking for business partners or investment options in green industry? Business Oulu is happy to tailor B2B-program for companies and investors, and you can join B2B matchmaking organised by Enterprise Europe Network. For more information, please contact [email protected] or [email protected]
REGISTER to Northern Power by 7 February 2024
More practical information about the event at Northern Power’s website
Field Tour Day: 15 February from 8.30 – 17.30
BotH2nia Goes Oulu Region Field Tour, organized by BotH2nia
Start of tour: Tullisali, Tyrnäväntie 16, 90400 Oulu
Site visits planned to Raahe / SSAB, Utajärvi and Oulu
Registering opens in January on this website.
