🇫🇮 NIB finances Valmet’s R&D investments

The Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) has signed a EUR 125 million 8-year loan with Finnish Valmet Oyj to finance research and development (R&D) investments.

The loan will finance the company’s R&D investments in Finland and Sweden 2023–2025. The aim of the R&D work is to create new technologies, products and services that address customer needs and help respond to some of the most important global megatrends. These are linked to the promotion of the use and enhancement of the efficiency of renewable raw materials, water and energy, reducing emissions, improving safety and circularity, as well as productivity and environmental improvements, with digitalisation.

The integration of sustainability topics into the R&D operations is an integral part of the innovation process. Furthermore, the innovation process encourages collaboration and knowledge sharing with labour markets, SMEs and universities.

“The investment into R&D activities are important for productivity and securing competitiveness in our region. In addition, these investments are crucial for the development of new solutions that can further reduce the dependence on fossil fuels. NIB can offer support by providing long-term lending that support Valmet on their innovation journey,” says André Küüsvek, NIB President and CEO.

“Valmet’s research and development focuses on innovating technologies, products, and services that address customer requirements and align with critical global megatrends. These trends include boosting raw material, water, and energy efficiency, promoting the use of renewable resources, and mitigating emissions. This NIB loan agreement further enhances Valmet’s preparedness to facilitate the green transition within its customer industries as this loan will finance company’s R&D investments in Finland and Sweden in 2023–2025,” says Janne Pynnönen, Senior Vice President, Operational Development at Valmet.

Valmet is a global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With the automation systems and flow control solutions, Valmet serves an even wider base of process industries. Valmet has more than 19,000 employees around the world. The company has globally approximately 550 R&D professionals and 32 technology centers and pilot facilities. Valmet’s R&D spend for the year 2023 totaled EUR 114 million.

NIB is an international financial institution owned by eight member countries: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden. The Bank finances private and public projects in and outside the member countries. NIB has the highest possible credit rating, AAA/Aaa, with the leading rating agencies Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s.

Liisa Vuorinen, Senior Banker, at +358 10 618 0248, [email protected]

David Rasmusson, Communications, at +358 50 476 3071, [email protected]

