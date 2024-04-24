🇫🇮 NIB finances new central hospital in Hämeenlinna

NIB and the Wellbeing Services County (WSC) of Kanta-Häme have signed a 25-year uncommitted credit facility for the new central hospital in Hämeenlinna, Finland.

NIB’s financing of up to EUR 100 million supports the construction of the 97,000-square-metre Assi facility in the current hospital campus in Ahvenisto. The new building will facilitate 390 hospital beds, have a work force of around 1,900 and is expected to accommodate around 211,000 visitors from the Kanta-Häme region annually.

The new hospital will modernise treatment processes, enhance logistics, increase the utilisation rate of facilities, and reduce maintenance costs—all to improve the overall productivity of the wellbeing service county. It will combine specialist healthcare services for the region with certain basic healthcare unit functions and some outpatient services.

“Healthcare costs are among the main concerns for public finances in Finland. Investments in modern facilities can help alleviate this challenge, and most importantly, ensure better healthcare service for the population,” says André Küüsvek, NIB President & CEO.

The construction work started in 2021, and the new Assi hospital is scheduled to become operational in November 2026. The total cost of the project is approximately EUR 460 million.

The WSC of Kanta-Häme is responsible for organising social, healthcare and rescue operations in the region of Kanta-Häme in southern Finland and was established as part of the Social, Healthcare and Rescue services (SOTE) reform in 2022. The WSC of Kanta-Häme consists of 11 municipalities. The total population of the county at the end of 2022 was around 170,000.

NIB is an international financial institution owned by eight member countries: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden. The Bank finances private and public projects in and outside the member countries. NIB has the highest possible credit rating, AAA/Aaa, with the leading rating agencies Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s.

