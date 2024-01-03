🇫🇮 NIB finances healthcare services in North Savo, Finland

The Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) and the Wellbeing Services County (WSC) of North Savo have signed a 20-year EUR 70 million loan agreement. The loan will finance the expansion and renovation of the “Uusi Sydän” central hospital and the construction of the new psychiatric hospital in Kuopio, Finland.

The hospital infrastructure managed by the WSC of North Savo is undergoing a transformation that will span over a decade, with outdated facilities being modernised. The works at the central hospital are scheduled for completion in 2027, while the new psychiatric hospital is scheduled for completion during 2024.

“The investments will ensure that the outdated facilities are renovated to meet the needs of modern medical care and provide a better environment and improvements for both patients and healthcare workers. Moreover, the renovation will increase energy efficiency, resulting in energy savings for the hospital,” says André Küüsvek, NIB President & CEO.

A new ten-storey hospital tower will be built, and the bed ward tower of the main hospital will be renovated in stages. The new construction area of the project is about 45,000 m2, and the renovation part is about 21,500 m2.

The Wellbeing Services County (“WSC”) of North Savo is responsible for organising social, healthcare and rescue operations in the region of North Savo in central Finland and was established as part of the Social, Healthcare and Rescue services (SOTE) reform in 2022. The WSC of North Savo consists of 19 municipalities. The total population of the county at the end of 2022 was around 248,000 inhabitants. They have approximately 12,800 employees.

NIB is an international financial institution owned by eight member countries: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden. The Bank finances private and public projects in and outside the member countries. NIB has the highest possible credit rating, AAA/Aaa, with the leading rating agencies Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s.

