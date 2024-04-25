🇫🇮 NIB and Aktia to support SMEs and environmental projects in Finland

NIB and Aktia Bank Plc have signed a seven-year EUR 75 million loan agreement to finance small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), smaller mid-caps (SMCs), and environmental projects in Finland.

The NIB loan aims to address the growing financing needs of SMEs and environmental projects in Finland. A minimum of 50% of the loan will be dedicated to onlending to environmental projects with the remaining portion to SMEs and SMCs.

“The continued collaboration with Aktia Bank underlines our commitment to bolster Finnish businesses and advancing environmentally sustainable projects. SMEs and small mid-caps are an integral part of the economy in the Nordic–Baltic countries and together with Aktia we can catalyse positive transformation while improving the competitiveness of Finnish SMEs,” says André Küüsvek, NIB President and CEO.

Aktia Bank Plc, having previously received NIB’s support through various loans since 2000, focuses on providing a wide range of banking services to approximately 270,000 private and corporate customers in Finland.

”The new loan programme gives us further opportunities to invest in the sustainable growth of Finnish SMEs. Entrepreneurs and their businesses are an important part of our growing customer base, and we are specialised in supporting SMEs on their sustainability journey. We are honoured and glad to continue our cooperation with NIB,” says Juha Hammarén, CEO of Aktia.

Established in 1826, Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer in Finland. Aktia is ranked as the sixth-largest Finnish bank and the bank runs through 13 branches with around 900 employees. Aktia is listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

NIB is an international financial institution owned by eight member countries: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden. The Bank finances private and public projects in and outside the member countries. NIB has the highest possible credit rating, AAA/Aaa, with the leading rating agencies Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s.

