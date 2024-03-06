🇫🇮 New VC fund Nordic Science Investments launched

Exciting News!

We’re thrilled to launch Nordic Science Investments, a VC fund aiming to propel research-based deep tech across the Nordics. Our mission: transform unseen scientific discoveries into future breakthroughs through partnerships with founders and universities.

🎉 First Closing Achieved!

Our team, composed of experienced professionals from the academic and investment world, has successfully completed the first closing of our first €60M fund. This milestone marks the beginning of our journey to back university spinouts, with our first investments already underway.

🌐 Bridging the Gap

With our tech transfer expertise, we’re set to fast-track spinout creation in the Nordics, collaborating already with several Finnish universities. We address commercialisation gaps in the spinout formation process, aiming to boost spinout generation in local ecosystems.

💡 A Vote of Confidence

Heartfelt thanks to our investors, entrepreneurs, and advisors for their trust and support. Your encouragement is essential for driving our impact.

NSI founding team Alexandra Gylfe PhD MBA, Anssi Uimonen, Matti Hautsalo and Jari Strandman

Originally published on 5 March by Nordic Science Investments.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.