🇫🇮 Netigate and Lumoa Join Forces to Transform Experience Management in Europe
March 26, 2024
Originally published on 25 March by Lumoa.
Drumroll please! 🎉 We have some super exciting news: Netigate and Lumoa Join Forces to Transform Experience Management in Europe!
We are thrilled to announce a significant milestone in our journey – Netigate has acquired Lumoa! This union marks the birth of a leading European experience management powerhouse, poised to change how businesses harness the power of feedback.
🌟 What’s Happening? Netigate, known for its experience management solutions, and Lumoa, the first customer experience platform to integrate Generative AI technology, are merging. Together, we’re creating an unparalleled synergy to empower organizations with deeper, actionable insights from customer and employee feedback.
🚀 Our combined expertise means more than just advanced technology; it’s about bringing an authentic understanding of people to the forefront of business decision-making. With over 1,500 satisfied customers across various industries and a shared commitment to data security within European standards, we’re set to innovate and lead in experience management.
💡 A Message from Our Founders: “Our journey has been remarkable, fueled by our passion to enhance decision-making with the Voice of the Customer. Joining forces with Netigate accelerates our vision, broadening our impact from customer experience to total experience management. Rest assured, this change brings nothing but enhanced value and continuity for our users.” – Suvi ☀️ Lindfors & Carlos del Corral, Lumoa Co-Founders
🤝 Looking Ahead: As we integrate our strengths, rest easy knowing that your partnership with us remains unchanged yet poised for even greater possibilities. We’re excited about this new chapter and deeply grateful for your continued trust and support.
Join us in celebrating this milestone as we gear up to define the future of experience management in Europe and beyond!
