🇫🇮 Neste appoints Hanna Maula Vice President, Communications and Brand

Neste Corporation, Press Release, 16 February 2024 at 12 p.m. (EET)

Hanna Maula, DSc (Econ), MSc (Soc), has been appointed Vice President, Communications and Brand and will start in the position by latest on 1 June 2024. She will report to Hannele Jakosuo-Jansson, Executive Vice President in HR, Safety and Communications, and transfers to Neste from UPM.

“I am glad to have Hanna lead our Communications and Brand function. Hanna has an extensive international experience in successfully managing these matters, and I would like to warmly welcome her to Neste,” says Hannele Jakosuo-Jansson.

“I’m really excited to get to develop and lead Neste’s Communications and Brand function. Neste has a strong brand, and I know the company already from my previous career. I am looking forward to working with Neste’s businesses and stakeholders,” says Hanna Maula.

Photo of Hanna Maula is attached to this release.

Neste Corporation

Susanna Sieppi

Vice President, Communications and Brand (act.)

Further information: Please contact Neste’s media service, tel. +358 800 94025 / [email protected] (weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. EET). Please subscribe to Neste’s releases at https://www.neste.com/for-media/releases-and-news/subscribe.

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. The company refines waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials.

As the world’s leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and a forerunner in developing renewable and circular feedstock solutions for polymers and chemicals, Neste helps its customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030.

The company’s ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. Neste is committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. Neste has also set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and the supply chain. The company has consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world’s most sustainable companies. In 2023, Neste’s revenue stood at EUR 22.9 billion. Read more: neste.com