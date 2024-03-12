🇫🇮 NATO BUSINESS GUIDEBOOK FOR FINNISH COMPANIES PUBLISHED

NATO membership opens a world of business opportunities – guidebook for Finnish and Swedish companies released.

Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership will open many new doors for Nordic companies to do business with NATO allies and, most significantly, the United States. An acquisition guidebook, Doing Business With NATO – An Introduction for Small and Midsized Enterprises, has been published.

The guide provides companies with an introduction to NATO operations from a business perspective and helps them navigate the complex processes and procedures that have just become accessible to them. The guide covers, for example, NATO’s budgeting, business strategies, points of entry and rules of procurement, and introduces the way U.S. Department of Defence conducts business.

NATO HAS INTERESTING INNOVATION PROGRAMS

Juhani Sirén, Director of Region North America at Business Finland, has observed the positive impacts of NATO membership on Finnish businesses. With Sweden now in the alliance, the potential for growth is even more promising.

“It is critical to know to the last detail how to work with the NATO organization and different NATO countries in order to be able to sell. NATO will also offer different innovation programs which will be open for Finnish and Swedish companies. In addition to new markets, Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership opens doors to research collaboration and innovations programs within NATO. Business Finland will actively promote the NATO quidebook to encourage companies in doing business and research collaboration with NATO.”

The guidebook is published by Miltton USA in cooperation with an international group of experts, Business Finland, Business Sweden and Innovation Norway.

DOWNLOAD THE NATO BUSINESS GUIDEBOOK (PDF)

FURTHER INFORMATION

Juhani Sirén

Director, Business Finland

juhani.siren (at) businessfinland.fi

+1 332 265 8044

Originally published on 12 March by Business Finland.

