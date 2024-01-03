🇫🇮 Monica Lazaro Joins Biovian as East Coast Business Development Director

Biovian, a leading provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Monica Lazaro as US East Coast Business Development Director, effective January 2nd, 2024.

I look forward to contributing to the growth of the Commercial team and leveraging my experience to drive strategic partnerships on the US East Coast. Monica Lazaro Director, Business Development

Monica will play a crucial role in strengthening Biovian’s Commercial team as the US East Coast leader, complementing our current US West Coast Business Development Director, Jayme Tortorici. The commercial team is now well-positioned with both East and West Coast BD leaders, allowing the company to better serve clients and partners across the United States.

