🇫🇮 Mattias Broström appointed CEO of NYAB Infrastruktur

38

NYAB Infrastruktur has undergone significant development since it was founded in 2017 and operates in a market where investments are increasing. To meet customers’ current and future increased demand for maintenance and new construction of infrastructure, Mattias Broström will be appointed CEO of NYAB Infrastruktur on March 4, 2024.

With extensive experience in infrastructure and energy, Mattias most recently served as the CEO of Älvsbyns Energi and has held numerous senior positions throughout his career on both the customer and contractor side. Mattias will also be a part of NYAB’s Swedish management team.

“I look forward to the challenge of continuing to develop NYAB Infrastruktur. The conditions for success are very good. The two leading figures during the start-up phase, Magnus Granljung and Björn Lindbäck, remain at NYAB. Magnus continues as the Country Manager for Sweden, while Björn will take on a specialized role as Head of Calculation. This gives us good conditions to continue the development with larger volumes and high quality without losing momentum”, says Mattias Broström.

NYAB Infrastruktur is a subsidiary of the NYAB Group, specializing in challenging road, railway, and bridge construction, water and sewerage, as well as the maintenance of state and municipal infrastructure. NYAB was founded in Luleå, Sweden and is today registered in Finland and listed on Nasdaq First North Helsinki. Currently, NYAB is preparing a change of domicile to Sweden and aims for a simultaneous listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm in 2024.

Additional information

Magnus Granljung

CEO, NYAB Sweden

Phone: +46 70 293 90 95

Originally published on 25 January by NYAB.

