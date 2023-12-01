🇫🇮 Major step forward for Gasgrid’s hydrogen projects – included on the EU’s Projects of Common Interest list

Press release from Gasgrid Finland

2

The international hydrogen infrastructure development projects promoted by Gasgrid Finland together with its collaboration partners – Nordic Hydrogen Route, Nordic-Baltic Hydrogen Corridor and Baltic Sea Hydrogen Collector – have been included on the Projects of Common Interest (PCI) list by the European Commission on 28th November 2023. Inclusion on the PCI list means that the EU regards these three hydrogen projects for the Baltic Sea region as playing a key role in the achievement of European energy policy objectives.

“We are very proud of all three of our international hydrogen projects being included on the list and regarded as important at the EU level. Inclusion on the Commission’s Projects of Common Interest list cannot be taken for granted. We’re pleased to see that Finland and the Baltic Sea region are regarded as such a key component of the European energy infrastructure”, says Sara Kärki, Senior Vice President, Hydrogen Development, from Gasgrid.

Gasgrid promotes hydrogen projects and the development of international infrastructure collaboration in the Baltic Sea region together with eight other gas transmission system operators and two industrial enterprises operating in the region. In addition, Gasgrid has been mandated by the State of Finland to construct the national hydrogen transmission network and develop the hydrogen economy in Finland.

The PCI status enables benefits such eligibility to apply for EU project funding and accelerated perming granting procedures. The status may be granted for projects that are essential for completing the European internal energy market and for the EU achieving its energy and climate policy objectives: delivering affordable, secure and sustainable energy and reducing carbon dioxide emissions in accordance with the Paris Agreement. The projects must have a significant impact on the energy market and market integration in at least two EU Member States, increase competition on energy markets, and enhance the security of supply of energy by, for example, facilitating the integration of energy from renewable energy sources.

Next, the PCI list proposed by the Commission will be submitted to the European Parliament and the Council. If the PCI list now published is accepted and the projects are awarded the PCI status, EU funding for them can be applied through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

Major step towards the hydrogen economy

The next planning stages and routing plans of the projects will be refined according to the content of the PCI list. Gasgrid Finland is involved in three hydrogen infrastructure development projects, for which PCI status has now been applied for. The Nordic-Baltic Hydrogen Corridor project examines the hydrogen infrastructure being built from Finland to Germany via Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. The Nordic Hydrogen Route project explores the hydrogen infrastructure between Finland and Sweden on the coast of the Baltic Sea. The Baltic Sea Hydrogen Collector project explores the undersea hydrogen infrastructure that will connect Finland and Sweden to Central Europe. The next planning stages and routing plans of the projects will be specified when the processing of the PCI list of the European Parliament and the European Council has been completed.