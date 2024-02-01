🇫🇮 LNG Terminal Inkoo Late Spot Slot Capacity for February 2024 Allocation

Floating LNG Terminal Finland Oy, a 100 % subsidiary of Gasgrid Finland Oy, as the terminal operator for the FSRU (Floating Storage and Regasification Unit) vessel Exemplar, which is moored in the port of Inkoo in December 2022, announces that additional Late Spot Slot Capacity Allocation will commence on the 6th of February 2024 at 12:00 Finnish Time and will be closed on the 6th of February 2024 at 14:00 Finnish Time.

The rights and obligations of terminal users and the terminal operator are defined in the terminal rules package, which is available at Gasgrid Finland’s website.

Main Conditions of Late Spot Slot Capacity Allocation are provided in the Terminal Rules for the use of the terminal.

Size of Late Spot Slot: 100-200 GWh. Larger cargoes can be considered by the terminal operator upon request.

Late Spot Slot Starting on the 16 th of February until 28 th of February.

of February until 28 of February. Late Spot Slot Delivery Window: 16 th of February until 22 nd of February 2024. Exact delivery date dependent on cargo size and will be mutually agreed between terminal operator and Applicant.

of February until 22 of February 2024. Exact delivery date dependent on cargo size and will be mutually agreed between terminal operator and Applicant. Late Spot Slot Regasification period from 16th of February until 28th of February. Start of regasification depending on actual delivery date (can start once cargo delivered).

Late Spot Slot Capacity Allocation is performed on First-Come-First-Serve principals, according to the time stamp of received request email from an Applicant

Late Spot Slot is allocated to the first request that fulfils the required conditions according to clause 8.6 of the terminal rules

Requests shall be submitted by e-mail to [email protected] and [email protected]

and Carrier delivering the cargo shall be pre-approved by the terminal operator

Please note that terminal users shall include documentation pursuant to clause 8.3.3 of the terminal rules along with the Late Spot Slot capacity request.

Kindly note that terminal capacity reservations will be made using the form in Annex 8 of the terminal rules. Also, please submit your company’s relevant documentation as described in Annex 8 and clause 6 of the terminal rules.

More information:

Rasmus Hellman, Commercial Manager, Floating LNG Terminal Finland Oy, [email protected]