🇫🇮 Ilmatar moved to new iconic headquarters – Reflecting sustainability, workspace diversity and Alvar Aalto’s influence

Ilmatar’s headquarters has relocated to new premises in Helsinki. The company’s new headquarters can be found in one of the most recognizable landmark buildings in the city, the “Sugar Cube,” a building designed by Alvar Aalto, located in Katajanokka at the address Kanavaranta 1, 00160 Helsinki. Ilmatar occupies the fourth and fifth floors of the building.

Modern work environment offers employees the best possible setting to work and advance the clean transition together with their colleagues. The new headquarters has more and versatile cooperation and meeting places to support the growing company’s needs. The building, a unique masterpiece of Finnish design, aligns well with Ilmatar’s narrative, spirit, and way of doing things. The new spacious and bright spaces create an inspiring work environment.

– Our new office offers many new features to support the renowned quality of our experts’ work. Following the space challenge after our rapid growth in Helsinki, we now get everyone under the same roof. We can offer each employee their own workspace and enough meeting rooms to facilitate smooth negotiations between different offices and countries. The building will also house a restaurant, with which we will collaborate for events. Additionally, we provide excellent bicycle parking facilities and changing rooms, and we have parking and charging stations for our shared cars. We are experimenting with the use of quiet workspace and acquiring several soundproof meeting pods for calls and meetings, says Anna-Maria Palmroos, Ilmatar’s HR Director, General Counsel.

Ilmatar prioritizes sustainability in its new premises. Recycling is at the forefront, and efforts are underway to further reduce the office’s carbon footprint. The iconic building, known as the “Sugar Cube” and designed by Alvar Aalto, will soon be certified for its sustainability efforts.

– The BREEAM Excellent environmental certificate is just one point away. Once we have the final equipment installed by our subcontractor related to water use, the last step will be completed, and the application will be submitted. This BREEAM certificate signifies that the property has excellently addressed sustainability and the well-being of its occupants. Additionally, Kanavaranta 1 has been using carbon-neutral electricity, district heating, and district cooling for the past two years, says Jarno Aalto, Property Manager at Newsec, responsible for managing the property.

Ilmatar’s headquarters is approximately one kilometer from Helsinki Central Railway Station, with tram 4 being the closest public transportation option.