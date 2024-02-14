🇫🇮 Haltian Unveils Exciting Brand Strategy Evolution

7

Haltian is excited to announce a significant step in our journey: a comprehensive brand strategy evolution. This change reflects our commitment to fearless engineering, sustainability, and building meaningful connections, and our dedication to meeting the ever-changing needs of our customers.

A New Chapter in Our Story

Since our inception in 2012, Haltian has been at the forefront of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and new product development, cementing our reputation in innovative engineering. A big milestone was reached in 2020 with the inclusion of Empathic Building, forging partnerships with global companies in the realm of IoT and smart buildings.

During this evolution, our focus has crystallized. Today, we’re at the vanguard of IoT solutions, bringing better spaces and a sustainable future to warehouses, logistics, hospitals, and office spaces. Yet, our ethos remains rooted in our engineering core, as we continue to make impossible easy in custom IoT projects as well.

What’s Changing?

Crystalized strategy:

At the heart of our renewed brand strategy, we’ve set an ambitious goal: to unify our efforts and present a singular, powerful entity known as Haltian. This transformation is more than just a rebranding; it’s a commitment to a holistic approach in both our operations and our promise to our customers. We aim to guide them through the challenges of modern spaces, offering solutions that are not just effective but also resonate with their aspirations for a sustainable future.

Our mission is crystal clear: to tackle the challenges of a sustainable future, one IoT innovation at a time. We believe that every space, whether it’s an office, a warehouse, or a hospital, holds the potential to function more efficiently, and to be smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

What sets us apart are our unique elements: technology that’s effortlessly intuitive from the outset, an unwavering spirit to innovate beyond the conventional, scalability that’s future-proof, and a commitment to creating spaces that are sustainable and empathic. Our technology is not just about making things work; it’s about making them work simply, seamlessly, and smartly.

Moreover, our ability to tailor projects to the specific needs and visions of our clients highlights our flexibility and dedication to innovation. This custom project capability ensures that every solution is not just a product, but a personalized experience that perfectly aligns with the strategic goals of our customers.

Our offerings stand out due to their unparalleled scalability and diversity. We empower our customers with the capability to deploy global IoT installations that can encompass millions of devices. This scalability is a testament to our forward-thinking approach and our dedication to meeting our customers’ evolving needs on a global scale.

For a sustainable future

Sustainability is no longer just an option; it’s a directive that shapes our new strategy. We provide our customers with the data they need to fine-tune their operations for maximum efficiency and sustainability. Our vision for the future of workspaces is one where every environment is designed to cater to the well-being and comfort of its occupants, creating spaces that are not only efficient and productive but also genuinely conducive to better health and happiness.

At Haltian, we’re more than just ready for what the future holds; we’re actively defining it. Through our crystallized strategy and brand renewal, we’re demonstrating our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the creation of workspaces that aren’t just smarter but also more humane and considerate of the planet.

Commitment to Our Core Values

While our look is changing, our core values remain the same. We continue to be committed to being fueled by passion, being fair without compromises, and moving mountains together.

Updated visual brand

As part of the brand evolution, we updated out visual look as well. Drawing inspiration from both nature, and technology.

New Logo:

We modernized our logo, while still keeping the core ideas of the Halti mountain, digital twin, and connected solutions, with the two triangle shapes.

Updated Brand Colors:

A new color scheme that reflects our vibrant and energetic approach to IoT and smart spaces.

Our new brand colors take inspiration from our Nordic roots with Nordic Water Green, Vibrant Green, Glay Orange and Grey White.

New graphics:

Our offerings in digital twins and connected devices are present in our visual themes as well. The new graphics give our brand unique elements, bringing together the brand’s past and future.

Engage with Our New Brand

We invite our valued customers, partners, and stakeholders to engage with our new brand. Explore our updated website at haltian.com follow us on LinkedIn, and stay tuned for exciting updates and offerings.

We look forward to embarking on this exciting new chapter with you.

For more information, you can contact:

Riina Kirmanen, Head of Marketing, riina.kirmanen(at)haltian.com

About Haltian

Founded in 2012 Haltian is a global IoT company offering world-class IoT services for warehouses, offices, and hospitals. Haltian also provides world-class custom project services to help companies get their idea into a ready product. Headquartered in Oulu, Northern Finland, Haltian currently employs 145 people globally. haltian.com