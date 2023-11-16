🇫🇮 Haltian Introduces Revolutionary Vehicle Detection Sensor RADAR for Smoother Parking Operations

Press release from Haltian

OULU, FINLAND – November 15th, 2023 – Haltian, a global leader in Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions, announces today a new product, Haltian RADAR. RADAR is a pioneering wireless sensor designed for vehicle detection and an ideal solution for any parking application. RADAR is part of Haltian’s extensive IoT sensor porfolio, expanding the company’s IoT solutions to an ever wider application use.

Haltian RADAR operates by measuring the distance between the sensor and the vehicle using radio wave signals, thereby making it possible to identify vehicle movement accurately and reliably. The sensor detects the occupancy or presence of a vehicle and sends this real-time data to the Haltian backend and further to the customer’s own application. The collected occupancy and utilization data helps organizations optimize their parking space needs, improve operational efficiency and safety, and ensure smooth vehicle fleet operations. The primary applications for the Haltian RADAR include warehouse loading dock management and measuring parking space utilization.

“Managing locations, such as parking areas with a high volume of vehicular traffic, can be quite challenging and costly. With the introduction of the RADAR, organizations now have a straightforward, cost-effective solution for improving parking operations, reducing environmental impact, and enhancing the overall parking experience,” says Pasi Leipälä, the CEO and co-founder of Haltian. “Haltian RADAR is a highly scalable sensor solution developed in response to a genuine client need. There simply was no other wireless sensor that met their high requirements. Haltian sensors are already renowned for their exceptional accuracy, reliability and ease of installation, and the move into vehicle detection, an area in massive need of scalable and cost-effective solutions, was a logical progression for us.”

Haltian RADAR can be seamlessly installed in parking slots or loading docks without disrupting daily operations, either through robust adhesive tape or using an installation plate. Moreover, it’s retrofittable, as it can easily be integrated into existing parking spaces or loading docks. RADAR is resistant to natural sources of interference such as bright sunlight, heavy rain, ice, snow, dust, or fog so it is well suited both for indoor and outdoor conditions.

“RADAR represents our third product launch this year. We are thrilled to continue developing cutting-edge IoT products for our clients, supporting them in making data-driven decisions, and ultimately, creating a more sustainable future,” Leipälä adds.

The Haltian RADAR is a part of the comprehensive Haltian IoT sensor portfolio, and it’s the first sensor of its kind for Haltian to gather vehicle occupancy data. It can be used in conjunction with Haltian Emphatic Building application, which visualizes the available parking spaces on a digital twin, provides reports, and enables users to book parking spaces as easily as office desks or meeting rooms.

Haltian RADAR will be available to customers globally in the first quarter of 2024.

Technical Specifications

Haltian RADAR is a 60GHz Pulsed Coherent Radar sensor designed for robust presence detection.

The device is software-agnostic, and can be used with Haltian Empathic Building solution, or integrated easily with various customer back-end systems and end-user applications​.

Built to withstand even the harsh Northern winters, Haltian RADAR has an operating temperature range of -35C to +85C, ensuring its durability in all weather conditions.

RADAR’s robust connectivity is achieved via the Wirepas Mesh technology, making it easy for Haltian’s clients to combine several solutions in the same trustworthy network.

The device is IP68 rated and rigorously tested against the MIL-STD-810H Military Standard.

RADAR is fully wireless and battery powered, with a lifetime up to 10 years.

RADAR is fast to install and easy to mount the wall, ceiling or poles, making it a versatile solution for even the most challenging environments.

For more information, please contact

Pasi Leipälä

CEO, Co-Founder of Haltian

[email protected]

About Haltian

Founded in 2012 Haltian is a global IoT company offering world-class IoT services. Haltian IoT services include the Empathic Building digital twin service for smart buildings, and Thingsee, the proven IoT technology platform that enables faster IoT launches for mass-scale deployments. Haltian also provides world-class New Product Development Services to help companies get their product from an idea to a ready product. Headquartered in Oulu, Northern Finland, Haltian currently employs 145 people globally. www.haltian.com