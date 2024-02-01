🇫🇮 University of Oulu: Global Patient Innovator Award goes to our researcher Guido Giunti

Our adjunct professor and senior researcher Guido Giunti, the leader of the Digital Therapeutics (DTx) research group, has been awarded with the Global Patient Innovator Award, part of the HIMSS Changemaker in Health Awards program. Dr. Giunti’s innovative work combines medicine, participatory design and technology to help people with chronic conditions.

Guido Giunti’s work seeks to raise the voices of people with chronic conditions and make them active participants in the design and development of digital health solutions. He frequently works with patient associations around the world to co-create solutions that matter, like his work on More Stamina, a fatigue management digital health solution for people with Multiple Sclerosis. The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) is a renowned global nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing healthcare through the use of information technology and management systems. The HIMSS Changemaker in Health Awards celebrate individuals and organizations that challenge the status quo and lead the way in transforming healthcare through innovation and technology. These awards honor those who strive for improved health outcomes, patient safety, coordinated care, population health, wellness, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness through the best use of information and technology. Read more about Digital Therapeutics (DTx) research group here.

Originally published on 1 February by University of Oulu.

