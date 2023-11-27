🇫🇮 Gasgrid Finland organizes a preliminary public consultation concerning proposed amendments to the Balticconnector capacity allocation mechanism

The Finnish Transmission System Operator Gasgrid Finland organizes a preliminary public consultation concerning changes to the Balticconnector capacity allocation mechanism – consultation is open until 18th of December.

Documents concerning the consultation can be found on the links: Terms and Conditions of BC capacity allocation for 2024_track_changes_for NRA and Terms and Conditions of BC capacity allocation for 2024_clean_for NRA

Gasgrid Finland has recognized the need to update the Terms and Conditions of Balticconnector Capacity Allocation Mechanism regarding the virtual capacity calculation method and commissioning of the shipper-group concept in order to maximize the utilization rate of the Balticconnector transfer capacity. Detailed information regarding the proposed changes can be accessed via the link above.

Gasgrid Finland organizes the preliminary consultation for the market participants to provide opinions regarding the proposed changes to the Balticconnector capacity allocation mechanism before the official consultation organized by the Finnish Energy Authority. The official consultation is planned to be held during Q1/2024. Gasgrid Finland will publish information concerning the official consultation and implementation schedule of the updated Terms and Conditions on Gasgrid’s website. The opinions regarding the preliminary consultation shall be submitted by email to customerservic[email protected] and [email protected] (cc) before 18.12.2023.

Gasgrid Finland reserves the right to publish the received opinions on its website. Parties providing comments must separately notify whether their comment or part of it is confidential information that may not be published on the websites of the TSOs. Please provide your written opinions in English or Finnish.