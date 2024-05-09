🇫🇮 Gasgrid and Nordic Ren-Gas to deliver tenfold increase in renewable gas availability

Gasgrid and Nordic Ren-Gas have signed a cooperation agreement to prepare the connection of four new production plants of a synthetic and renewable gas – e-methane – to the Finnish gas system. Ren-Gas is planning to construct the plants along the Gasgrid transmission network in Lahti, Kotka, Kerava and Tampere. Once operational, the plants will increase in the availability of renewable gases in Finland tenfold compared with the current level. This means the plants will provide customers in the gas market an effective alternative for the promotion of their own environmental targets while making use of the existing infrastructure.

The aim is for the clean fuel produced in the Nordic Ren-Gas production network of renewable e-methane to cut down carbon dioxide emissions from transport by more than a million tonnes per year. The energy source for the production of e-methane is Finnish wind power.

“We’re extremely happy to be able to promote our society’s carbon neutrality targets in cooperation with the clean-energy professionals of Ren-Gas. Once completed, the Ren-Gas projects will generate considerable added value for the Finnish gas and energy markets and are an excellent example of our transmission network and services forming a diverse and flexible energy system to support our customers. In line with our strategy, through this cooperation we’re promoting the clean gases market and the development of a flexible multi-gas platform, and building a foundation for the hydrogen economy while at the same time strengthening our national energy security,” says Janne Grönlund, Senior Vice President, Transmission Platform, at Gasgrid.

“Our vision is for our infrastructure to transmit clean gases, such as synthetic gases, biogas, and hydrogen produced from renewable energy sources. The transmission network can also provide storage for diverse gases,” Janne points out.

“The existing gas infrastructure enables the efficient and flexible distribution of renewable e-methane to Finnish as well as other European customers. The demand for renewable gas fuels is already high and will increase significantly in Europe. Cooperation with Gasgrid enables the efficient utilisation of the existing infrastructure, which will speed up a cost-efficient green transition throughout Europe,” says Lauri Puro, Head of Project Development at Ren-Gas.

Ren-Gas is a leading Finnish project developer that focuses of the production of renewable e-methane. Ren-Gas has a portfolio of six projects, with the construction of the first plant in Tampere due to begin in 2024 and the production of e-methane to commence in 2027. Ren-Gas’s projects will produce a significant amount of clean gas fuels to reduce transport and industrial emissions at a national and European-wide level. The Ren-Gas operating model makes broad-scale use of sectoral integration and existing infrastructure, enabling the production of a competitive renewable fuel as well as emission reductions already today.

Janne Grönlund, Senior Vice President, Transmission Platform, Gasgrid, [email protected], +358 40 036 8825

Lauri Puro, Head of Project Development, Nordic Ren-Gas, [email protected], +358 50 300 6043

Nordic Ren-Gas Oy is Finland’s leading hydrogen economy project developer, which is building a decentralised renewable e-methane production network in Finland. The renewable fuels produced by Ren-Gas will reduce the use of fossil fuel in heavy road transport and maritime transport by approximately 250 million litres per year. The clean fuel produced can reduce more than one million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year in the transport and energy sectors. Ren-Gas uses Finnish wind power as the energy source for the e-methane produced. ren-gas.com

Gasgrid is a Finnish state-owned company and transmission system operator with system responsibility. We offer our customers safe, reliable and cost-efficient transmission of gases. We actively develop our transmission platform, services and the gas market in a customer-oriented manner to promote the carbon-neutral energy and raw material system of the future. gasgrid.fi/en/