🇫🇮 Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fingrid Oyj’s rating at ‘A+’, outlook revised to Negative

International credit rating agency Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) has affirmed Fingrid Oyj’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A+’ and revised the rating outlook to Negative from Stable. Fitch has affirmed the Long-Term Senior Unsecured rating at ‘AA-’ and the Short-Term IDR at ‘F1’. The ratings do not incorporate any uplift from state majority ownership.

Fingrid’s Chief Financial Officer Jukka Metsälä says: “Fingrid continues the implementation of the largest investment programme in its history to achieve Finland’s carbon neutrality target. Finland’s benefit has been predictable regulation, which has enabled one of the cleanest electricity systems and lowest electricity transmission tariffs in Europe. Sudden changes in the regulatory environment increase the uncertainty related to investments in the green transition.”

Chief Financial Officer Jukka Metsälä, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 40 563 3756

Originally published on 9 February by Fingrid.

