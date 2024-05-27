🇫🇮 FINNADVANCE ANNOUNCES THE INDUSTRIALIZATION OF ITS AKITA ORGAN-ON-CHIP PLATFORM

Finnadvanced, a Life Science company from Oulu, is proud to announce the launch of their standardized AKITA organ-on-chip platform.

About 5 years ago, the company shared a vision for replacing animal testing in life science with New Approach Methodologies using organ-on-chip technologies. Those are microfluidic chips (not electronic chips) that shape cells into organ-like architecture aiming at more precise modeling of human physiology. The goal was to de-risk drug development by better predicting the toxicity/efficacy of therapies developed by the pharmaceutical industry.

The recently launched AKITA organ-on-chip platform aims for:

• Higher throughput for the test of the high number of drug compounds and cost reduction

• Compatible with existing equipment for easy implementation in laboratory workflows

• Price competitive for common use in worldwide laboratories

More information: www.akita.bio

Source: Finnadvance