🇫🇮 FINNADVANCE ANNOUNCES THE INDUSTRIALIZATION OF ITS AKITA ORGAN-ON-CHIP PLATFORM
Finnadvanced, a Life Science company from Oulu, is proud to announce the launch of their standardized AKITA organ-on-chip platform.
About 5 years ago, the company shared a vision for replacing animal testing in life science with New Approach Methodologies using organ-on-chip technologies. Those are microfluidic chips (not electronic chips) that shape cells into organ-like architecture aiming at more precise modeling of human physiology. The goal was to de-risk drug development by better predicting the toxicity/efficacy of therapies developed by the pharmaceutical industry.
The recently launched AKITA organ-on-chip platform aims for:
• Higher throughput for the test of the high number of drug compounds and cost reduction
• Compatible with existing equipment for easy implementation in laboratory workflows
• Price competitive for common use in worldwide laboratories
More information: www.akita.bio
Source: Finnadvance
Originally published on 26 May by Oulu Health.
Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.
Announcements for publication can be submitted to [email protected].