🇫🇮 Fingrid issued a EUR 500 million green bond

2

Fingrid Oyj has issued a 500 million euro green bond with a 10-year maturity under its EUR 1.5 billion EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) Programme. The bond will be listed at the Euronext Dublin Stock Exchange.

“Fingrid has a central role in enabling the green transition in Finland. The company’s investments are needed to connect growing amounts of green electricity production and consumption and to develop the expanding electricity system in Finland. Our first benchmark size green bond reached a great number of international debt investors, whose commitments contribute to the progress of the green transition in Finland. Fingrid much appreciates the debt investor commitments to execution of the company’s growth investments,” says Jukka Metsälä, CFO.

The principal terms of the bond are the following:

– a fixed rate bond with EUR 500 million nominal value

– a 3.250 % coupon paid annually

– the maturity date of the bond is 20 March 2034.

The net proceeds from the bond issue will be applied in accordance with Fingrid’s Green Finance Framework dated 3 July 2023. The transaction raised broad international interest and expanded the company’s debt investor base.

The joint bookrunners were BNP Paribas, Danske, ING and Nordea. ING also acted as the sole sustainability structurer.

Further information:

Jukka Metsälä, CFO, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 (0)30 395 5213

Originally published on 14 March by Fingrid.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.