🇫🇮 EXPO 2025 OSAKA’S NORDIC PAVILION BEGINS CONSTRUCTION AND ANNOUNCES EXHIBITION WINNER

1

An eventful week for the Nordics at Expo 2025 Osaka is unfolding. Construction on the Nordic Pavilion for Expo 2025 in Osaka has commenced, moving the project to the next phase. Additionally, a provider for the general exhibition in the Nordic Pavilion has been selected. The contract was awarded to the team Exponex.

The Nordic Pavilion, 1,200 square-meter, three-story timber building affectionately nicknamed “The Barn”, celebrated its first concrete milestone this week. Groundbreaking has occurred, marking the start of the pavilion’s construction. The project reminds well on schedule, and the Nordic Pavilion will showcase the innovativeness, sustainability efforts, and cultural richness of the five Nordic countries.

The pavilion, designed by Italian architect Michele De Lucchi and AMDL Circle, is being constructed by the Expo Design-Build Contractor RIMOND.

“It’s a significant and concrete step forward for the project. We believe that the Nordic Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka will be an outstanding showcase for the Nordics. It’s Nordic in style and evokes timelessness and sustainable thinking. Finnish companies will have an excellent and unique platform for their events and fostering new and existing relationship.”, says Nita Pilkama, Commissioner General for Finland.

Construction of the Nordic Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is about to begin!

EXPONEX WINS EXHIBITION PARTNER CONTRACT FOR NORDIC PAVILION

The contract of designing and implementing the exhibition at the Nordic Pavilion has been awarded to team Exponex, with Wintenex, Habegger, Kvorning Design & Communication, Rintala Eggertsson Architects and Gagarin onboard.

This pan-Nordic team of designers has created a compelling narrative of life in the North, its values, and the ever-present connection with nature. The exhibition will take the visitor on a journey through Nordic societies, highlighting trust and collaboration as the binding ingredient. It will also feature industrial solutions of global significance integrated into the visitor experience.

Kvorning Design & Communication, Rintala Eggertsson Architects and Gagarin are amongst the most experienced exhibition designers in the Nordic countries, with a track record of delivering numerous exhibitions and museum designs over the last decade.

The exhibition production is overseen by Exponex from Czech Republic, and Wintenex and Habegger from Switzerland. Their wide experience with international exhibition venues, particularly World Expos, will add great value to the Nordic project.

The facade of the Nordic Pavilion illustrated by Exponex.

The pavilion will host joint Nordic and national activities, including industry days focusing on lifestyle and well-being, green transition, and mobility and connectivity. These activities will showcase the shared values and strengths of the Nordic countries, encouraging collaboration and exchange between Nordic and Japanese stakeholders.

“The Nordic Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka will be a platform for promoting sustainable solutions and fostering cultural exchange between the Nordic region and Japan,” said Lena Abrahamsson, Chief Project Director of the Nordic Pavilion. “We look forward to working with Exponex to create an engaging and memorable experience for visitors.”

“Finland is very happy with the awarded solution”, states Nita Pilkama. “It aligns well with Nordic design traditions and offers an excellent avenue for presenting Nordic values, ways of working and solutions. It will be an immersive and impactful experience for the visitors. We can’t wait to tell the Nordic story to the audience.”

Expo 2025 Osaka, which will run from April 13 to October 13, 2025, is anticipated to attract around 28 million visitors from around the world. The Nordic Pavilion aims to inspire and engage with a varied audience by sharing insights and solutions that can help shape a better future for all.

MORE INFORMATION

Finland at Expo 2025 Osaka

Nordics at Expo 2025 Osaka

Originally published on 22 May by Business Finland.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.