🇫🇮 Daze raises a pre-seed round to solve online returns
We are thrilled to announce that Daze has secured pre-seed funding from investors including Antler and Wave Ventures. Founded in November 2023, Daze addresses the painful problem of online returns. Instead of customers dealing with the hassle of packaging, printing labels, and finding obscure drop-offs, we pick up returns directly from their front doors with no labels or packaging required. This funding will enable us to expand our driven team, accelerate our product roadmap, and boost our grand vision of becoming the Prime Shipping for direct-to-consumer brands.
This insight comes from our co-founder, Ilkka Rosenberg, whose vast experience includes ramping up operations for the online grocer Oda in Finland.
As we continue to grow, we remain committed to pioneering a new standard in e-commerce, making returns as easy and delightful as shopping online.
