🇫🇮 DATA SPACES ALLIANCE FINLAND LAUNCHED – A NETWORK OF DATA BUSINESS PIONEERS HELPS FINNISH COMPANIES TO GROW GLOBAL

Data spaces create opportunities for companies to accelerate growth and innovation, secure access to critical resources and enable the use and sharing of data between multiple actors. Data space technologies are also important enablers for the development of artificial intelligence solutions.

By bringing together the key players and active data space initiatives, the Data Spaces Alliance Finland network will ensure their seamless interaction and the competitiveness of Finnish players in the European data economy and wider internationally. The network was launched at the Nordic Data Festival 2024 on April and it brings together Finnish pioneers in the data business and provides its members with a unified view on the development of cross-organizational solutions.

“Business Finland’s Data Economy program aims to accelerate Finnish companies’ global growth through data use and sharing and hence bring the Finnish economy a significant boost. The Data Spaces Alliance Finland network is a great co-effort of all the most skilled partners in Finland as the emerging data economy requires wide global collaboration. We have great expectations for this network”, says Head of Data Economy Kari Klossner from Business Finland.

The founding members of the Data Spaces Alliance Finland are Business Finland, 1001 Lakes, CSC, DataSpace Europe, Fintraffic, Finnish Land Survey, Ministry of Transport and Communications, Headai, Kela, Loihde, MyData Global, Nokia, Nordic Institute for Interoperability Solutions (NIIS), Platform of Trust, Siili Solutions, Sitra, SIX Mobile Work Machines, Smart City Innovation Cluster (SCIC), Struggle Creative, Technology Industries, TIEKE and VTT.

Photo: Pyry Pietiläinen

Originally published on 24 April by Business Finland.

