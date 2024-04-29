🇫🇮 CooliBlade Seeks Vice President of Sales to Drive Global Expansion

CooliBlade, a pioneering thermal management solutions company, is actively seeking a Vice President of Sales to lead and expand its global sales operations. This leadership role is geared towards professionals passionate about driving growth and shaping market strategies in the high-tech sector.

The new Vice President will be instrumental in planning and executing CooliBlade’s sales and go-to-market strategies, enhancing the company’s footprint in the high-power electronics industry. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, CooliBlade offers a dynamic work environment where the new executive will have significant opportunities to influence the company’s future direction and achieve substantial professional growth.

Ideal candidates will have a strong background in B-to-B sales, a deep understanding of the high-tech market, and the ability to lead a team toward achieving ambitious sales targets. Understanding and experience in thermal management is a plus.

If you would like more details on the role and to apply, you can find links to job posting below.

CooliBlade is eager to welcome a visionary leader to its team as we continue to set new industry standards.

Originally published on 24 April by Cooliblade.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.