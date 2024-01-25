🇫🇮 CooliBlade Joins the Finnish Chambers of Commerce’s Climate Commitment Program

At CooliBlade, we understand that innovation goes hand in hand with responsibility. We proudly announce our participation in the Finnish Chambers of Commerce’s Climate Commitment program. This initiative marks an important step in our journey toward sustainability and reflects our dedication to positively impacting the environment. Electrification and green transition are some of the key drivers in a shift towards economically sustainable growth and an economy. So it is natural for us to be part of this kind of climate program.

The Climate Commitment, led by the Finnish Chambers of Commerce, is a concerted effort by over 200 companies to address climate change through actionable strategies. By joining this program, CooliBlade reinforces its commitment to sustainable practices and aligns with a network of like-minded organizations driven by a common goal: fostering a more sustainable future.

“Our involvement in the program is a natural extension of our existing sustainability efforts. CooliBlade will continue prioritizing environmentally friendly practices in product development and operational processes. Through this program, we aim to reduce our carbon footprint and inspire innovation in sustainable technologies within the high-power electronics industry. We can make a significant impact by working with and the Finnish Chambers of Commerce other businesses.”, CEO Janne Suhonen comments about the sustainability vision of CooliBlade. To learn more about CooliBlade’s comprehensive sustainability strategies and achievements, visit our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) page.

The first 100 participating companies that have calculated their carbon footprint with the guidance of the program will be awarded the Central Chamber of Commerce’s Carbon Footprint Calculated label. With the carbon footprint calculated label, the organization makes the carbon footprint calculation visible. It shows its stakeholders that it follows good practice in sustainability by calculating and monitoring the carbon footprint.

Stay tuned for updates on our progress and initiatives under this program. At CooliBlade, we’re committed to building a better, more sustainable world.

Originally published on 24 January by Cooliblade.

