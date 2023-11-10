🇫🇮 Cognitive Radios: Pioneering Intelligent Communication Systems

In the fast-paced world of wireless communication, cognitive radio technology has emerged as a game-changer. Its ability to dynamically allocate radio frequencies and enhance spectrum utilisation has become a powerful tool in military and security operations worldwide.

At KNL, we are committed to staying at the frontline of cognitive radio technology, delivering advanced and adaptable solutions that meet the needs of current military operations.

This blog post will review the basics of cognitive radio technology and its advantages for your operations.

Understanding the Fundamentals of Cognitive Radio Technology

Cognitive networking involves using software-defined radios with the unique ability to sense and adapt to their environment. That is achieved through spectrum sensing, decision-making, and dynamic spectrum access.

Spectrum sensing is the foundation of cognitive radio technology. Cognitive radios can sense and detect available spectrum bands in real time. By intelligently identifying available frequency bands, cognitive radios can optimise spectrum utilisation and reduce interference. That enhances overall network capacity and decreases interference, ensuring uninterrupted and reliable communication in mission-critical situations.

We at KNL focus on cognitive radios, more precisely, Cognitive Networked HF Radios (CNHF). Our CNHF solutions simultaneously receive the whole HF spectrum and have extremely fast link establishment (less than 500ms). The KNL network operates independently from other networks and infrastructure, yet advanced configurations can be established with built-in cellular and LAN networks.

How Cognitive Radio Works?

Traditionally, HF radios have required skilled operators to help them find suitable frequencies. Cognitive radios, or Cognitive Networked HF radios, can do this automatically thanks to processing power inside each radio that can scan and sense the radio frequencies much quicker and way more efficiently than a human can.

The ability of cognitive radios to seamlessly switch to different frequency bands in real time is a significant advantage. Cognitive radios can optimise communication by constantly monitoring and adapting to the environment by avoiding congested or interfered frequency bands. This adaptability ensures reliable and secure communication, a must in critical communications.

Exploring the Advantages and Disadvantages of Cognitive Radio

Like all new technologies, cognitive radio technology also sparks discussion about its benefits and drawbacks.

As discussed above, the advantages of a cognitive radio are plentiful:

Enhancing spectrum utilisation

Limiting interference

Maximising network capacity

Seamless communication, especially in environments with limited available spectrum

The disadvantages of cognitive radio are perceived to be related to security, complexity, or power consumption. That is not the case with KNL’s devices. We’ve built our radio to serve several use cases, all while being simple, secure, and reliable to operate.

With KNL’s cognitive radios, security remains paramount. The device itself is locked down, and all data is transmitted using the AES 256 encryption algorithm. TLS / HTTPS is used to secure access to radio web UI and web API. A software-defined cognitive radio makes also remote configurations and updates possible.

Get Connected with Cognitive Radios

At KNL, we are at the forefront of cognitive radio technology, committed to delivering state-of-the-art, secure, and reliable communication solutions to defence and security operations worldwide.

Originally published on 7 November by KNL.

