🇫🇮 CLOSED FUNDING SERVICES WILL REOPEN ON 26.3.: TEMPO AND MARKET EXPLORER

6

Tempo and Market Explorer, which were closed at the end of last year due to a heavy backlog of applications, will reopen on 26.3.2024.

“Unfortunately, we had to close some of our funding services last autumn. Now the backlog of applications has been cleared and these funding services supporting the internationalization of young and small companies can once again be utilized. Before applying for funding, you should carefully study which service would suit your company’s needs, says Director Harri Laajarinne from Business Finland.

TEMPO

Tempo funding for innovative start-ups under 5 years old to prepare for international growth

Tempo funding is intended for start-ups under 5 years of age with a new product or service idea. With funding, a company can prepare for international growth by testing the functionality of its idea, obtaining feedback from potential customers and mapping the product´s demand and functionality in a new international market.

The funding service has been reformed and it is restricted to companies that will continue their research and development activities after the project.

The funding service has been reformed and it is restricted to companies that will continue their research and development activities after the project. Granting renewed Tempo funding requires that the company has a realistic follow-up plan for research and development measures to put the idea into practice, if Tempo project´s results of the Tempo project encourage it.

READ MORE ABOUT TEMPO

MARKET EXPLORER

Market Explorer funding for SMEs and midcaps over 5 years to gain information about new international markets

Market Explorer funding is intended for SMEs and midcap companies over 5 years of age that have their own product, service or business model that is at least in the idea or pilot stage. The solution must have a credible competitive advantage in the international market. With Market Explorer funding, you can obtain information about a new international market for your company.

READ MORE ABOUT MARKET EXPLORER

Originally published on 14 March by Business Finland.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.