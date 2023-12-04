🇫🇮 Change in Taaleri’s Executive Management Team

Press release from Taaleri

Taaleri’s Head of Investor Relations, Sustainability and Communications Siri Markula has resigned and is moving to a new position outside the company. She has worked at Taaleri since January 2021. Markula will leave her position and Taaleri’s Executive Management Team in February 2024.

“I want to thank Siri very warmly for her excellent and wide-ranging work at Taaleri. Under Siri’s leadership, Taaleri’s investor communication, sustainability work and brand have undergone a strong renewal over the past few years. This has been reflected in, among other things, the increase in the number of our shareholders and the development of our reputation. I wish Siri all the best in the future,” says CEO Peter Ramsay.

The company will begin the recruitment process for a new director immediately.

Taaleri Plc

For further information, please contact:

CEO Peter Ramsay, +358 50 343 7493, [email protected]



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager that focuses on businesses with industrial-scale opportunities within bioindustry and renewable energy. We create value by combining extensive know-how, deep expertise, entrepreneurship and capital through both funds under management and direct investments. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010, and we joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in 2021. Taaleri’s vision is to become a leading investment manager operating internationally in bioindustry and renewable energy.

Taaleri has EUR 2.6 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Originally published on 4 December by Taaleri.

